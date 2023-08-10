Baldur’s Gate 3: A Nod to Dragon Age

Baldur’s Gate 3, a much-anticipated PC game, draws inspiration from the beloved Dragon Age: Origins. Both games offer expansive RPG adventures filled with magic, fantasy, political intrigue, complex relationships, and memorable dragons.

As players eagerly await to dive into Baldur’s Gate 3, it might be a good idea to revisit Bioware’s Dragon Age series. Dragon Age: Inquisition, the third installment, is currently available at a discounted price of $9.99 / £8.74 in the ongoing EA Game All Day sale on Steam. Remarkably, the game has stood the test of time and continues to impress players with its captivating gameplay.

Fans of Dragon Age will also find the price drop on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition enticing. This space-themed counterpart to Dragon Age is now priced at $15.99 / £12.49, while the Deluxe Edition of Mass Effect: Andromeda is available for $11.99 / £10.45.

For those seeking a change of pace, various DLC packs for The Sims 4 are also on sale, as well as Command and Conquer: Remastered Collection, which has seen a 65% price reduction, bringing it down to $6.99 / £6.29. Additionally, Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst, a personal favorite among many players, is currently priced at $4.99 / £4.49.

These are just a few highlights from the ongoing EA Game All Day Steam sale. The full list of discounted games and add-ons can be found on the Steam platform. It’s important to note that this sale ends on August 10 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST, so hurry and take advantage of these great deals.

If you are a fan of the Dragon Age series and are considering picking up Baldur’s Gate 3, be sure to check out our review for more information. We also have comprehensive lists of the available classes and races in Baldur’s Gate 3 to help you choose your character.