Stay Connected and Informed with the Notti Smart Light

If you’re constantly on the go and need to stay connected and informed, the Notti Smart Light is the perfect solution. This handy gadget uses different colored lights to notify you of phone calls, text messages, and other alerts, eliminating the need for annoying dinging or buzzing sounds. And, for a limited time, you can get the Notti Smart Light for only $24.99 (37% off the regular price of $39.99).

The Notti Smart Light connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth 4.0 and can be customized to display 16 million different colors. Whether you’re receiving a call, a text message, or a Facebook update, the Notti Smart Light will notify you with a specific light color of your choice.

Not only is the Notti Smart Light functional, but it also adds a touch of style to your home or office. It can be synced to your music, allowing it to dance along with the beat. It also functions as an alarm clock, making it an ideal gift for anyone looking to add a little extra flair to their daily routine.

The battery life of the Notti Smart Light is impressive, lasting up to 720+ hours in notification mode and over five hours with continuous light. It can be charged using a micro-USB and has a wireless range of roughly 49 feet.

To use the Notti Smart Light, you’ll need an Android 4.3 or an iPhone 5 running iOS 8 or later. Simply connect your smartphone to the Notti Smart Light via Bluetooth, customize your settings, and enjoy the convenience of visual notifications.

Don't miss out on this amazing offer.

