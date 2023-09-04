CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

The Apple Watch Series 8 Now Available at a Discount on Amazon

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 4, 2023
The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest offering from Apple in the smartwatch category, is currently available at a significant discount of $90 on Amazon. This is the lowest price since the Prime Day 2023 sale. The deal applies to the 41mm model with GPS and comes in a range of color options including red, black, silver, and starlight.

Previously, the best discount on the Apple Watch Series 8 was $120, but it was only available for a limited time. Now, with the current offer, customers can purchase this highly popular smartwatch at a starting price of $309.

The Apple Watch Series 8 boasts several noteworthy features. One of the upgrades from its predecessor is the low-power mode, which allows for a battery life of up to 36 hours. Additionally, the watch includes life-saving crash and fall detection features. In the event of a crash or fall, the watch will automatically connect to emergency services, potentially saving lives.

Furthermore, the Apple Watch Series 8 offers advanced health features, such as an electrocardiogram to track and alert users in case of irregular heart rhythms. It also includes blood oxygen monitoring and a skin temperature sensor, which can be used for predicting ovulation windows and tracking menstrual cycles.

In addition to these health-oriented features, the Apple Watch Series 8 includes various other capabilities like workout and sleep tracking. It also introduces a new “Medication” application that provides reminders and tracking for medications.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a versatile and intelligent device that offers a wide range of functionalities for its users. With the current discount on Amazon, it presents an excellent opportunity for tech enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts alike.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

