The Future of Energy: Transitioning to Clean and Renewable Sources

The future of energy is rapidly evolving, with the utilities sector facing increasing complexity due to factors such as smart metering, renewable energy focus, and regulatory changes. As governments worldwide set targets for net zero emissions, the decarbonization of domestic energy supply becomes crucial. Utilities providers have the opportunity to transform their operations and deliver better experiences for customers and colleagues alike.

Renewable energy technologies are gaining traction in the mainstream utility market. The use of solar and wind power has significantly increased in the UK, with over 1 million homes generating electricity from these sources. Solar panel prices have become more affordable, leading to a rise in global solar capacity. Additionally, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) has surged, contributing to the increasing demand for electricity.

The rise of EVs and other electricity-dependent technologies, such as air source and ground source heat pumps, is expected to drive a 2.5-fold increase in global electricity demand by 2050. This highlights the need for effective energy management strategies, including the use of Virtual Power Plants (VPPs). VPPs incentivize domestic renewable energy generation by rewarding customers for feeding surplus energy back into the grid.

To encourage self-generation, energy suppliers offer renewable installation packages and flexible usage tariffs that financially incentivize customers to shift their energy consumption. Countries like Australia and the UK have implemented schemes, such as Feed-in-Tariffs (FiTs) and the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG), to facilitate the export of surplus electricity to the grid.

The transition to clean energy is further supported by the adoption of smart meters. These devices provide accurate readings and enable the implementation of time-of-use tariffs, promoting energy efficiency. The global smart meter market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by regulatory targets and programs like the Half Hour Settlement (HHS) initiative.

While there are challenges in transitioning to clean energy, such as the need for upgrades to electricity grids and addressing intermittency issues, utilities providers have opportunities to leverage these changes as a means to improve their operations and deliver sustainable and efficient energy solutions.

Sources: Tal Ben-Shahar, Gentrack