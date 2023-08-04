Genshin Impact 4.0 Update: Fontaine Arrives with New Region and Characters

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact update, Fontaine, is set to release on August 16th. This update, titled “As Light Rain Falls without Reason,” will introduce the game’s fifth region and bring a plethora of new content.

Fontaine is located northeast of the Sumeru desert and is ruled by Focalors, the Hydro Archon and God of Justice. This region features important public events at the Opera Epiclese, where trials, magic shows, and various performances take place. The Archon Quest’s latest chapter unfolds here, and players will be treated to a masterful magic show by Lyney and Lynette as well as an ongoing trial.

As a Hydro region, Fontaine introduces underwater exploration, allowing players to dive underwater for the first time. Along with the underwater city, players can also expect to encounter new boss types, including a balletic clockwork duo in the Icewind Suite and an armored crablord in the Emperor of Fire and Iron.

The update also brings new playable characters. Lyney, a five-star archer, and Lynette, a four-star sword user, will be introduced in new character banners. Players will have the opportunity to add Lynette to their party for free as part of a seasonal event. Additionally, the update will feature Freminet, a four-star diver who wields a Claymore, in its second half. Reruns of Zhongli and Tartaglia are also included.

In addition to new content, the PS5 version of Genshin Impact will receive upgrades such as global illumination, motion sensor support, and faster loading times. Other improvements involve the multi-layered map and new Party Setup backgrounds and animations, enhancing the player experience.

To access Fontaine, players must have completed Monstadt’s Prologue Act III quest. They will also need to finish all of Sumeru’s content to unlock the new Archon Quests.

To celebrate the update, the Chinese developer is hosting an art gallery event in New York, Paris, Taipei, and Tokyo, showcasing never-before-seen concept art, sketches, designs, and more. Pre-registration is encouraged due to expected high demand for entry.

Overall, the Fontaine update promises countless hours of gameplay and exciting new additions to Genshin Impact.