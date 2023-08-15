Genshin Impact Reflects on Early Challenges and Success

When Genshin Impact was first introduced to the public, it drew numerous comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Some critics even accused it of being a mere “clone” of Link’s popular open-world adventure. Several years later, at the recent ‘Genshin Impact FES’ event, miHoYo’s president Liu Wei shared his reflections on this stage of the game’s journey. He acknowledged that the team initially felt proud and hopeful during the closed beta phase. However, the feedback received and the resulting “misunderstandings” brought some team members to tears.

Although Liu Wei did not explicitly mention Zelda, he alluded to the challenges faced during the game’s early development. He referred to it as an “unprecedented crisis.” It should be noted that during the game’s initial reveal, a Zelda fan expressed their dissatisfaction by smashing a PlayStation 4 as a form of protest against Genshin Impact’s similarities to Breath of the Wild.

Liu Wei’s remarks, as translated by Twitter user @tokinohikaru_00 (via Nintendo Everything), revealed the team’s concerns and anxieties. Many people watched the closed beta video and struggled to comprehend Genshin Impact’s objectives. This lack of understanding resulted in numerous misconceptions. The team was deeply worried, and Liu Wei reminisced about the many young colleagues who cried and questioned their choices. However, despite the initial challenges, the team’s youthful fearlessness motivated them to continue striving towards success.

miHoYo, the developer of Genshin Impact, previously acknowledged that they drew inspiration from Breath of the Wild, but emphasized that their game offered a distinct experience. Despite the difficulties leading up to its launch, Genshin Impact has since become a formidable live service title.

As for the promised Nintendo Switch release, there have been no recent updates. While a May 2020 update indicated that the game was still in development for the Switch, no further information has been provided. Rumors suggest that technical issues may have delayed the port’s release.

