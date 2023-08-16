miHoYo Releases Version 4.0 Update for Genshin Impact

miHoYo has launched the highly anticipated version 4.0 update for Genshin Impact. This update brings a plethora of new content for players to enjoy. One of the biggest additions is the introduction of a new area called Fontaine. Fontaine is a lost kingdom submerged under water, waiting for adventurers to uncover its secrets. The update also introduces three new characters – Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. These characters possess unique abilities and skills that players can utilize in their adventures.

In addition to the new area and characters, version 4.0 also includes new domains, equipment, and a new main story. Players can explore the Court of Fontaine Region, Beryl Region, and Belleau Region in the Fontaine area. They can also participate in the Fountain of Lucine system, where they can throw Hydro Sigils into the fountain to raise its level and earn rewards.

A new mechanic called Fontaine’s Blessing has also been introduced. This mechanic empowers players with the blessing of the Transoceanic Sourcewater while they traverse through the lakes of Fontaine. However, there are some known issues with gadgets not being usable underwater, which will be addressed in future updates.

The update also brings various quality of life improvements and bug fixes. miHoYo is providing compensation to players for maintenance and issue fixes during the update. Players must claim their compensation before the end of Version 4.0 to avail the benefits.

To update the game client, players can follow different steps depending on their platform – PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, or PlayStation 4. If players encounter any issues during the installation process, they can reach out to customer service for assistance.

Overall, the version 4.0 update brings exciting new content and improvements to Genshin Impact, enhancing the gameplay experience for players.