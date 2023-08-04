CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Genshin Impact’s 4.0 Patch Introduces Fontaine, a Water-Themed Nation

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
The world of Genshin Impact is expanding once again with the release of the 4.0 patch. Developer Hoyoverse unveiled a new trailer for the patch, titled “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason,” during a livestream. This update will introduce a major new region called Fontaine, a water-themed nation, which will be available on August 16.

The trailer begins with a prophetic statement from the magician Lyney, hinting at the impending fate of the people: “The people will all be dissolved into the waters. And only the Hydro Archon will remain, weeping on her throne.” Fontaine is governed by the Hydro Archon, Focalors, who is also known as the God of Justice. The trailer showcases a trial and a mysterious device called an Oratrice, which seems to possess a conscious and has the ability to deliver sentences.

As expected, the trailer offers a glimpse of several new characters that players can anticipate in the upcoming patches. Among them are Furina, Neuvillette, and Navia. In addition, Childe (Tartaglia), a familiar face from the region of Liyue, will make a prominent return to the game’s main story.

In terms of gameplay, the 4.0 patch will introduce three new playable characters. Lyney, a five-star Pyro archer, will join the roster alongside Lynette, a four-star Anemo sword-wielder, and Freminet, a four-star Cryo claymore user. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to explore sprawling underwater regions through diving, adding a new dimension to the game’s exploration mechanics.

With the upcoming release of the 4.0 patch, Genshin Impact players can look forward to venturing into the water-themed nation of Fontaine, discovering new characters, and embarking on new adventures in the expanded world of the game.

