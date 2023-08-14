The Evolution of Genshin Impact: From Accusations to Success

Liu “Dawei” Wei, the co-founder and current president of miHoYo, recently discussed the journey of Genshin Impact, their popular free-to-play game, in an interview with Comic Book Resources. Initially, the game faced strong accusations and was criticized for being a clone of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

According to Wei, these accusations took a toll on the development team, with many of his colleagues feeling upset and questioning their work. However, instead of letting the negativity discourage them, it served as inspiration to prove themselves and create something unique. Wei mentioned that the team aimed to showcase parts of Genshin Impact that the critics didn’t see.

One pivotal moment in reshaping public perception was the introduction of the Liyue region in February 2020. This addition allowed players to gain a better understanding of miHoYo’s vision for the game. As a result, the perception of Genshin Impact shifted to a more positive stance.

It’s worth noting that Genshin Impact was initially compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild due to similarities in gameplay and visual aesthetics. Some fans of Breath of the Wild expressed their discontent with Sony’s promotion of Genshin Impact, deeming it shameless. This sentiment was even evident when an individual smashed their PlayStation 4 in protest at ChinaJoy.

Since its release, Genshin Impact has achieved significant success and is available on various platforms, including iOS, Android, and PlayStation consoles.