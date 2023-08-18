Fontaine: A New Nation to Explore in Genshin Impact

Fontaine is the fifth nation that players can visit in the popular game Genshin Impact. Introduced in version 4.0, Fontaine offers all the familiar features such as new quests, a reputation system, commissions, world quests, and more. However, what sets Fontaine apart is its unique underwater exploration mechanic.

In Fontaine, players can dive into the water and explore vast underwater areas. This introduces new combat, exploration, and puzzle mechanics that are exclusive to underwater travel. To aid with navigation, a multi-layer map feature was also introduced in version 4.0.

Aside from underwater exploration, Fontaine also brings other expected features of new regions in Genshin Impact. These include new reputation rewards, fishing spots, Shrine of Depths, Sigil exchange at the Fountain of Lucine, Teleport Waypoints, and Statues of Seven. Any feature or system available in other regions can also be found in Fontaine.

Fontaine introduces 10 new playable characters, including Charlotte, Clorinde, Freminet, Furina, Lynette, Lyney, Navia, Neuvillette, Sigewinne, and Wriothesley. The Hydro version of The Traveler is also debuted in Fontaine.

The Fontaine Archon Quests offer an engaging story that revolves around key characters in the nation. The main objectives of the quests involve exploring different locations, interacting with characters, and uncovering the truth behind various incidents.

In summary, Fontaine is an exciting new addition to Genshin Impact, offering players the opportunity to explore a Hydro nation with unique mechanics and engaging quests. Players can expect a range of new features and characters to dive into in this latest version of the game.