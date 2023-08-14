Genshin Impact Developer miHoYo Reflects on Initial Backlash and Success

Staff at miHoYo, the developer of popular game Genshin Impact, were deeply affected by the negative response and accusations of it being a clone of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The criticism led to protests from Breath of the Wild fans and even one attendee smashing his PS4 in front of the Genshin Impact booth.

MiHoYo president, Lie Wei, addressed the issue at the Genshin Impact FES event, acknowledging the team’s distress over the accusations. Although he didn’t specifically mention Breath of the Wild, he referred to the situation as an “unprecedented crisis” and shared his thoughts on the matter via a Twitter video.

Wei admitted that the feedback from the closed beta was different from their assumptions and that many people didn’t understand what Genshin Impact was trying to achieve. He recalled how the team was worried and even had young colleagues crying, questioning their actions and feeling confused about the backlash.

However, instead of being discouraged, Wei and the team decided to use the criticism as motivation to prove themselves. With the release of more information about Genshin Impact and its gameplay, they were able to win over fans and gain significant success. The game became a popular live service game, attracting millions of players with its action RPG gameplay and visually appealing anime-inspired open world.

Genshin Impact has received numerous updates since its initial launch, introducing new characters, quests, items, and even collaborations with other franchises like Horizon: Zero Dawn. The game’s success has been recognized, with Microsoft reportedly regretting not making it an Xbox exclusive.

Despite the initial backlash, Genshin Impact has proven itself as a captivating and addictive open-world adventure, winning over both critics and players alike. Its journey from a controversial reveal to a major success story serves as a testament to the perseverance and dedication of miHoYo and its team.