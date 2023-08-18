Genshin Impact’s Latest Update Introduces Character Butt Censorship

Genshin Impact received a major update, version 4.0, with the addition of the water-themed region of Fontaine. While players can now explore underwater worlds, one noticeable change is the censoring of characters’ buttocks. Developer Hoyoverse implemented a small circular bubble effect that blurs the characters’ backsides.

In this update, players can dive beneath the surface and navigate the ocean surrounding Fontaine. The swimming mechanics are enjoyable and offer a sense of floating through colorful coral reefs and underwater caves. However, as soon as your character enters the water, a bubble-like graphic effect obscures their butt.

This censorship applies to various characters, not just those wearing skirts or revealing outfits. Even characters like Bennett, who wears cargo shorts, and Zhongli, who dons pants and flowing sashes, have the bubble. The reasoning behind this addition is unclear, but it could be a conservative design choice to cater to different regions and to address fan critiques regarding overly sexualized character designs.

Although the bubble effect is not prominently visible while playing, it does seem somewhat half-hearted. The censor disappears when the camera is positioned in front of the character. Despite characters with full suits or conservative attire still receiving the bubble treatment, it might be a precautionary measure due to the new angles introduced by underwater gameplay.

The developer, Hoyoverse, was contacted for further explanation, but no response has been received at this time. The introduction of character butt censorship in a popular global game like Genshin Impact is likely an attempt to make the game more accessible worldwide and to align with a more conservative approach in character design.

Ultimately, the addition of the bubble censorship has minimal impact on the overall gameplay experience. It mainly serves as a cosmetic alteration, ensuring that characters’ backsides are not prominently displayed. Whether this change will receive widespread approval or criticism remains to be seen, but it appears that players will need to get used to the presence of the tiny bubble filter.