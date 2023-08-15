Say Goodbye to Sumeru and Hello to Fontaine: Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Release Time and Preload Details

After months of leaks and teases, players are eagerly anticipating the release of Genshin Impact version 4.0 and the introduction of the new region, Fontaine. Here’s everything you need to know about the release time and preload details.

Genshin Impact version 4.0 is set to officially release on Wednesday, August 16. However, the specific release time will depend on your time zone. Here are the estimated release times for version 4.0:

– US (West Coast): August 15, 8 p.m. PDT

– US (East Coast): August 15, 11 p.m. EDT

– UK: August 16, 4 a.m. BST

– Europe: August 16, 5 a.m. CEST

– Australia: August 16, 1 p.m. AEST

– Japan: August 16, 12 p.m. JST

Please note that these times are subject to change depending on update maintenance.

During the maintenance period, which is scheduled to begin at 06:00 (UTC+8) on August 16, players will be compensated with 300 Primogems as a thank you for their patience. To be eligible for the Primogems, players must have reached Adventure Rank 5. The Primogems will be sent via in-game mail within five hours after the maintenance is completed.

Players have the option to pre-load Genshin Impact version 4.0, which allows them to access the new content more quickly on launch day. Here’s how to pre-load the update on different platforms:

– PC: Pre-loading can be done straight from the launcher. Look for a cloud icon labeled “Game Pre-Installation” next to the Launch button to start the process.

– Mobile: Pre-load by clicking the cloud icon in the lower left corner of the game screen or through the settings menu in the options tab.

– PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: Unfortunately, there is no pre-installation function for PlayStation consoles. Players will need to manually update the game after the 4.0 update goes live.

It’s important to keep checking for updates if they don’t appear immediately. Genshin Impact is currently available on PC, iOS, Android, and PlayStation. Get ready to explore the new water-filled region of Fontaine and embark on exciting quests in Genshin Impact version 4.0.