Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Special Program Livestream: Primogem Redemption Codes Revealed

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
The Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Special Program Livestream recently unveiled special Primogem Redemption Codes that players can use to obtain rewards. These codes are particularly useful for those who are interested in acquiring the new Fontaine characters, Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet.

The three Redemption Codes from the livestream are as follows:

– 3BRLL59ZCZKD: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
– WA845MQHUHKH: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit
– ZT8MLL8GCYKM: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

By using these codes, players will receive a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora. It’s important to act quickly as these codes are only available for a limited time after their reveal. The redemption process can be done on the official Genshin Impact website.

In addition to the redemption codes, the Version 4.0 update of Genshin Impact brings exciting new content. The update introduces Fontaine, a new area known as the Land of Hydro. Players will embark on a new chapter in the story of the Traveler and Paimon, while encountering a range of new characters to play as.

During the livestream, the Hydro Archon Furina made her formal introduction. The update also introduces underwater exploration in the Fontaine region, allowing players to freely explore the depths. The development team faced challenges in implementing this new system, but they were overcome and discussed during the livestream.

Apart from the new content, players can also expect new weapons, changes to the Battle Pass, and various other additions to the game. For more information on all the changes in Genshin Impact Version 4.0, refer to the “Everything New on Genshin Impact Version 4.0” section.

