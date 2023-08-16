Genshin Impact 4.0 Update introduces new area, characters, and features

MiHoYo has released the highly anticipated Genshin Impact 4.0 update, offering players an array of new content to explore. The update brings a new area called Fontaine, which is a sunken kingdom accessible after completing a prologue mission and unlocking the associated teleport waypoint in Sumeru. Fontaine is a water-themed location with its own unique mechanics.

Players will also encounter three new characters in the game. The 5-star Pyro Hero Liney has the ability to transform into a cat and summon a talking hat to help in battles. The shadowy 4-star Anemo Hero Lynette can summon a Bogglecat Box that absorbs elements and uses them to unleash bolts of magic. Lastly, the 4-star Cryo Hero Freminé can enter a Pers Timer state to unleash powerful frost attacks.

The update introduces several new enemies, including the Emperor of Fire and Iron, a giant armored crab with Pyro-aligned horns, and the Icewind Suite, a clockwork abomination. Players will also encounter a unique species of Primus lifeforms that become stressed and go berserk under pressure.

In addition to the new area and characters, Genshin Impact 4.0 brings new recipes, Domains, bug fixes, and Traveller gear. Players with PCs equipped with graphics cards that have 4GB of VRAM will also benefit from the addition of global illumination.

Genshin Impact 4.0 offers an extensive update to the gacha-driven free-to-play action RPG. Players can visit the official site for more information about the update and its features.