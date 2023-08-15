CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine Release Date

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 15, 2023
Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine Release Date

The highly anticipated Fontaine region will be unlocked in Genshin Impact 4.0, along with new characters and mechanics. The update, titled “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason,” is set to be released on August 16.

To access the Fontaine region, players must have cleared Act 3 of the Archon Quest Prologue, “Song of the Dragon and Freedom.” This will unlock a teleport waypoint in Sumeru, allowing players to journey to Fontaine at their convenience. It is worth noting that HoYoverse skipped the 3.9 update, hence why we are now looking at update 4.0.

From trailers, we can gather that Fontaine is the domain of the Hydro Archon, Furina. It features a water-filled landscape and draws inspiration from French architecture. The region also has a steampunk style with clockwork robots and mechanisms scattered throughout.

Genshin Impact’s 4.0 update will go live on Wednesday, August 16, as announced by HoYoverse during a special live stream program. The patch will introduce Lyney, a new five-star Pyro character, as part of its first banner. Furthermore, underwater exploration and combat will be added, offering a fresh mechanic in the game.

For players in the United Kingdom, the release will be at 4 am BST. In the United States, the update will be available at 11 pm EDT / 10 pm CDT / 8 pm PDT. Those in Australia can expect it at 1 pm AEST, while Japan will receive the update at 12 pm JST. In Europe, the release time is set for 5 am CEST.

Pre-installation for Genshin Impact 4.0 became available on August 14. The file sizes vary, with 32.22GB for PC, 9.70GB for iOS, and 7.95GB for Android. Unfortunately, pre-installation is not available for PS4 or PS5 users.

Ensure that you have enough storage space, especially for mobile devices. The update downloads can occupy a significant amount of storage.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Xbox Introduces New Strike-Based Enforcement Program

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Diablo IV Trading Market Temporarily Suspended for Investigation

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

China’s New AI Guidelines to Take Effect in August

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Case Western Reserve University Invests in A.I. Technology

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Salaries for Artificial Intelligence Jobs Soaring as Demand Surges

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Xbox Introduces New Strike-Based Enforcement Program

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments