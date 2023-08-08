Gen Alpha Emerges on TikTok: The Next Generation

After years of being the “in” generation, Gen Z is coming to terms with the fact that every generation eventually gets replaced. TikToker Chèlle (@thehannahmichelle) posted a TikTok warning her fellow Gen Zers that Gen Alpha, anyone born after 2010, is now making memes.

Generation Alpha, or Gen Alpha, refers to those born between 2010 and 2025. They are the youngest generation, with the oldest members being only 13 years old this year. Gen Alpha often has millennial parents and has grown up completely immersed in the online world. They have also experienced the challenges of remote learning, online streaming, and the rise of artificial intelligence.

Despite their exposure to advanced technology, Gen Alpha is currently fascinated by a YouTube show called Skibidi Toilet, which features frightening creatures emerging from the toilet. This shift in interests and trends has been a wakeup call for Gen Z, who are struggling to accept that the younger generation is now entering their teenage years.

Some Gen Zers are having a hard time grasping the fact that there are people born after them. Others are more optimistic and excited to see how Gen Alpha will shape the internet landscape. Both generations will have to adapt to the changes as Gen Alpha takes over and replaces their older counterparts.

The rise of Gen Alpha is evident on TikTok, where they are beginning to make their mark. It remains to be seen how both generations will navigate these shifts, but one thing is clear: the emergence of Gen Alpha is underway.

