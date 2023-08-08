Gen Z Acknowledges the Rise of Gen Alpha on TikTok

After years of being the “in” generation, Gen Z is coming to terms with the fact that they too will be replaced. A TikToker named Chèlle (@thehannahmichelle) recently posted a video warning her fellow Gen Zers that Gen Alpha, those born after 2010, is now making memes and becoming the next cringe generation.

Gen Alpha refers to anyone born between 2010 and 2025. They are the children of millennials and have grown up completely immersed in the online world. The COVID-19 pandemic has only furthered their reliance on technology, as they have experienced remote learning, online streaming, and the increasing influence of artificial intelligence.

Despite having access to advanced technology, one particular show has captured the attention of Gen Alpha – Skibidi Toilet. This YouTube series featuring creatures emerging from toilets has become a sensation among the younger generation.

This development has been eye-opening for Gen Z, who are realizing that they are no longer the youngest generation. Some have expressed difficulty accepting the fact that Gen Alpha is now entering their teenage years.

However, there are those who are optimistic about the changes that Gen Alpha could bring. They look forward to seeing how this new generation will shape the internet landscape.

Both Gen Z and Gen Alpha will need to adapt to this generational shift. While it remains to be seen how they will handle these changes, Gen Z has accepted the rise of Gen Alpha.

The awareness of this transition between generations has become prominent on TikTok, with users expressing their thoughts and feelings about the emergence of Gen Alpha. It signifies a shift in the generational dynamics and highlights the need for each generation to embrace and support one another.