Cormela, Glamorous Thief

Last week, during Gen Con in Indianapolis, Magic: The Gathering cards worth an estimated $300,000 were stolen from Pastimes, an Indiana gaming company. The store manager, Zack Reiter, confirmed the theft and mentioned that it was a noticeable amount of product that went missing. However, rumors that Lorcana publisher Ravensburger was also a victim of theft were quickly dispelled when the company stated that all of their products were accounted for.

For Pastimes, the incident was both stressful and great. Despite the missing product, they were still able to run tournaments and the community has been incredibly supportive. Pastimes is in contact with Wizards of the Coast, the creators of Magic: The Gathering, regarding the theft. Considering the company’s track record of tracking down stolen products, it’s possible that there are serious consequences for the suspects in this case.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects allegedly used a pallet jack to remove a pallet of gaming cards and took them to an unknown location. They are urging anyone with information about the crime or the suspects to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

IO9 has reached out to Magic: The Gathering for a comment and will update the story if a response is received.

