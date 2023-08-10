Nvidia GeForce Now Expands Availability of RTX 4080 Base to All Players

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, has been a leader in performance for quite some time. The company recently introduced its “Ultimate” tier, powered by the RTX 4080, to offer an even better gaming experience. Initially, access to the RTX 4080 base was limited to certain regions where Nvidia’s servers were installed. However, Nvidia has now confirmed that the RTX 4080 base is available to all players in regions where GeForce Now is available.

To celebrate this expansion, Nvidia has launched the “GeForce Now Ultimate KovaaK’s Challenge.” This challenge allows players to compete for the highest score in a custom version of KovaaK’s trainer, which is primarily used for first-person shooter games. Participants, including those with free accounts, will receive a one-day upgrade to the Ultimate tier for the challenge and other games they wish to play.

Interested players can register for the challenge on Nvidia’s website. The challenge is set to start soon.

In addition to this announcement, Nvidia has also revealed a list of new games added to GeForce Now. Some notable titles include Doom Eternal, Superhot, and Wreckfest. The full list of new additions can be found below.

– I Am Future (New release on Steam, Aug. 8)

– Atlas Fallen (New release on Steam, Aug. 10)

– Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You (Free game on Epic Games Store, Aug. 10)

– Sengoku Dynasty (New release on Steam, Aug. 10)

– Tales & Tactics (New release on Steam, Aug. 10)

– Aliens: Dark Descent (Epic Games Store)

– Doom Eternal (Steam)

– LEGO Brawls (Epic Games Store)

– Quake (Steam and Epic Games Store)

– Session Skate Sim (Epic Games Store)

– Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Epic Games Store)

– Superhot (Epic Games Store)

– Terra Invicta (Epic Games Store)

– Wall World (Steam)

– Wild West Dynasty (Epic Games Store)

– WRECKFEST (Epic Games Store)

– Xenonauts 2 (Epic Games Store)