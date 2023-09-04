GE HealthCare Supports Ontario’s Digital Imaging Repository with AI-enabled Technologies

GE HealthCare is playing a significant role in advancing healthcare in Ontario, particularly with regards to the province’s digital imaging repository. The company’s involvement with OCINet (Ontario Collaboration for Imaging Informatics) has enabled the integration and accessibility of vital healthcare information.

OCINet, a proof-of-concept project, showcases the potential of collaborating with healthcare systems to create a world where healthcare knows no limits. GE HealthCare recognizes the importance of being an enabler in this process, and the company plans to replicate this model with other healthcare systems in the future.

GE HealthCare’s support for OCINet’s strategic goals emphasizes the focus on connected, convenient, patient-centered care. The company aims to assist OCINet in achieving short and long-term goals, such as further consolidating the digital imaging repositories (DIRs) in Ontario, leveraging health applications, and integrating independent health facilities.

Looking ahead, GE HealthCare intends to help OCINet evolve by incorporating other specialties into the DIRs. The company is also exploring the integration of cloud and AI-enabled technologies, recognizing the potential impact they can have on the future of healthcare.

GE HealthCare’s efforts demonstrate their commitment to revolutionizing the healthcare system in Ontario and beyond. By utilizing AI-enabled technologies and collaborating with healthcare systems, GE HealthCare is paving the way for a more efficient, accessible, and patient-centered healthcare experience.

Definitions:

– OCINet: Ontario Collaboration for Imaging Informatics, a project aimed at improving the integration and accessibility of healthcare information in Ontario.

– DIRs: Digital Imaging Repositories, systems that store and manage medical images and other healthcare information.

Sources:

– Article: [Insert Source Article Title Here]

– GE HealthCare: [Insert GE HealthCare Official Website]