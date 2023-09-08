CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Textron’s Bell Partners with GE Aerospace for Black Hawk Successor

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Textron’s Bell has announced a collaboration with GE Aerospace to develop digital systems for the new Black Hawk utility helicopter successor, the Bell V-280 Valor. The partnership will involve the development of a common open-architecture digital backbone, a voice-and-data recorder, and a health-awareness network for predictive maintenance.

The U.S. Army selected Bell’s tiltrotor aircraft over the Sikorsky-Boeing Defiant X for the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft program. This program is considered one of the largest and most complex competitive procurements by the Army. The collaboration between Textron’s Bell and GE Aerospace will enhance how aircraft are updated and maintained and give soldiers an advantage on the battlefield.

GE Aerospace’s experience in delivering open avionics architecture will benefit the Army’s Future Vertical Lift (FVL) programs from the outset. The FVL initiative aims to overhaul Army aviation, with a specific focus on attack, transport, and reconnaissance missions. Bell is obligated to deliver prototypes to the Army by 2025, with an initial contract obligation of $232 million and a potential ceiling of $1.3 billion for additional options.

This partnership between Textron’s Bell and GE Aerospace marks an important step in the advancement of military aviation technology. The development of a common open-architecture digital backbone and a health-awareness network for predictive maintenance will enhance the capabilities of the Bell V-280 Valor, giving soldiers a significant advantage in the field.

Sources:
– Original Article: Defense News
– Definitions:
– Bell V-280 Valor: A tiltrotor aircraft developed by Textron’s Bell that was selected by the U.S. Army for the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft program.
– Future Vertical Lift (FVL): An initiative by the U.S. Army to modernize and upgrade its aviation capabilities, focusing on attack, transport, and reconnaissance missions.
– Open architecture: A system design approach that emphasizes modularity and interoperability, allowing for flexibility and easy integration of new technologies.

