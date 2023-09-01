GCOM and OnCore Consulting Merge to Provide Digital Software Platforms to Public Sector

GCOM, a portfolio company of Sagewind Capital, and OnCore Consulting have announced their merger in order to bring digital software platforms and related services to the public sector market. The combined company aims to provide software-as-a-service platforms, data analytics, and information technology services to government agency customers.

The merger has brought on board John Nichols and Lee Bennett, co-founders and managing directors of OnCore, as well as Lisa Mascolo, a former managing director of federal businesses at IBM and Accenture. Mascolo is also a two-time Wash100 awardee. All three will serve on the board of directors of the new combined company.

GCOM specializes in supporting public safety, health and human services, and economic development efforts through its software platforms and IT services. OnCore, on the other hand, focuses on providing cloud, enterprise architecture, project management, custom development, and other IT services to the public sector in California.

The CEO of GCOM, Kamal Bherwani, stated that the merger is an important step in expanding the company’s mission to help governments establish safer and healthier communities. The merger builds upon GCOM’s experience working with government agencies to support their constituents.

To support the merger, a financing facility worth $175 million has been provided by a Paceline Equity Partners affiliate.

With this merger, GCOM and OnCore Consulting are poised to provide comprehensive digital software platforms and services to government agencies, addressing their needs in areas such as public safety, health and human services, economic development, pension, tax and revenue, and energy and conservation.

Definitions:

– Software-as-a-Service (SaaS): a software delivery model where software applications are hosted by a provider and made available to customers over the internet.

– Data analytics: the process of examining, cleansing, transforming, and modeling data to discover useful information, draw conclusions, and support decision-making.

– Public sector: the part of the economy that is controlled by the government and includes government agencies and organizations.

