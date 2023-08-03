Google Introduces “Resize” Feature for Gboard on Android

Google is rolling out a new feature called “Resize” for Gboard on Android. This feature allows users to customize the appearance of their keyboard in a visual and granular way.

With Resize, users can access a UI that offers options to adjust the height and width of the keyboard. Similar to the existing menu for keyboard height in Settings, Resize provides users with more granularity. Instead of seven predefined options, users can now drag and adjust the keyboard to their preferred size.

In addition to adjusting the height, users can also adjust the width to take up as little as one-third of the screen or increase it to half, three-quarters, and so on.

Furthermore, users can move the keyboard if they are not utilizing all the available space. By dragging the keyboard up, users can create empty space beneath the last row or spacebar. Once the customization is complete, users can simply hit the checkmark to confirm or reset it back to the original keyboard height.

It is worth noting that Resize is different from the Floating keyboard and One-handed mode, although there may be some similarities. Unlike the Floating keyboard, Resize does not have a column of extra buttons to switch.

Resize is currently available in the beta version 13.2.05.x of Gboard for Android. However, it is not yet available on all devices.

Overall, this new customization feature enhances the user experience of Gboard on Android, giving users more control over the appearance and functionality of their keyboard.