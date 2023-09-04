Gati Partners with Tech Mahindra to Develop GEMS 2.0

Gati Limited, a leading express logistics and supply chain solutions provider in India, has joined forces with Tech Mahindra to develop the Gati Enterprise Management System (GEMS) 2.0. This collaboration aims to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and reduce costs through the implementation of a modern, tech-driven software application.

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation and consulting services, will leverage its expertise to create GEMS 2.0, which will be a cloud-native application. The focus is on replacing Gati’s legacy system with a more agile and scalable cloud-based application to achieve operational excellence and deliver exceptional customer service.

The partnership between Gati and Tech Mahindra will span over the next 18-24 months, during which GEMS 2.0 will be custom developed from scratch. The software will cover every aspect of Gati’s operations, including pickup, delivery, en-route tracking, customer contracts, and invoicing.

GEMS 2.0 will adopt a micro-services-based architecture and utilize rule engines to enable event-driven processes. The infrastructure will be built on cloud technology, ensuring consistent performance across various geographical locations. Automation will be implemented at different levels, and data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) will play a vital role in optimizing operations.

The new software application will feature an intuitive user interface with on-demand customization options and compatibility with multiple browsers. GEMS 2.0 will prioritize security, ensuring a mobile-first approach to deliver an enhanced user experience.

Gati’s Managing Director and CEO, Pirojshaw Sarkari, expressed excitement about the partnership and stated that GEMS has been a pioneering initiative in the logistics industry for the past 20 years. This collaboration is a significant step towards achieving operational excellence and enhancing the customer experience.

Gati Limited, founded in 1989, has established itself as a leading express distribution company in India. With a nationwide network covering 99% of the country’s districts, Gati offers end-to-end supply chain solutions tailored to various business requirements. The strategic collaboration with Allcargo Group has further strengthened Gati’s capabilities, enabling it to leverage a global network operating in over 180 countries.

Source: Gati Limited & Tech Mahindra