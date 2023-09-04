Tech Mahindra and Gati Collaborate to Upgrade GEMS System

Gati Limited, a logistics company within the Allcargo Group, has announced a collaboration with Tech Mahindra to create Gati Enterprise Management System (GEMS) 2.0. This upgrade is aimed at improving operational efficiency, reducing expenses, and enhancing the customer experience.

Tech Mahindra, a leading technology company, will enable Gati with GEMS 2.0 over the next 18-24 months. The software application will utilize Tech Mahindra’s knowledge and focus on cloud-native applications. The main objective of this collaboration is to replace Gati’s outdated software with a modern, cloud-based application.

Vivek Agarwal, President – APJI (Enterprise), Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra, stated that the deployment of new-age data-driven technologies is crucial in revolutionizing operational efficiency and customer engagement in the logistics industry. The partnership with Gati will help boost productivity, unlock new business opportunities, and lead the tech-led transformation in the express logistics segment.

Pirojshaw (Phil) Sarkari, MD and CEO of Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt Ltd (GESCPL), expressed his excitement about the collaboration. GEMS, which was initially rolled out 20 years ago, has been a pioneering initiative in the logistics industry. This partnership with Tech Mahindra will create a transformed GEMS on a microservices platform, providing customers with ease of doing business.

This collaboration between Tech Mahindra and Gati is a significant step towards delivering operational excellence and a superior customer experience. It aligns with Allcargo Group’s continued focus on empowering Gati to reach greater heights in the logistics industry.

Definitions:

– Logistics Company: A company that provides transportation, warehousing, and other related services for the efficient flow of goods from point of origin to destination.

– Operational Efficiency: Maximizing output and minimizing input for a given set of resources, optimizing the use of resources to achieve the desired outcomes.

– Cloud-Native Applications: Applications that are designed specifically to run on cloud infrastructure, leveraging its scalability, flexibility, and reliability.

Sources:

– Tech Mahindra

– Gati Limited