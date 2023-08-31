CityLife

Gateshead Health NHS Launches New Patient Engagement Platform to Improve Appointment Management and Reduce Costs

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Gateshead Health NHS has introduced a new patient engagement platform in collaboration with Health Call, an NHS-owned digital health company. The platform aims to enhance patients’ ability to schedule appointments, access relevant information, and reduce costs associated with physical mail.

Previously, Gateshead Health sent approximately 770,000 physical mail items per year, including appointment letters and clinic outcome letters. This incurred costs related to materials and postage. The new platform will alleviate this reliance on paper mailing by providing patients with a convenient way to accept, cancel, or modify appointments, view appointment-related communications, and find helpful information pertaining to their care.

By utilizing email and SMS notifications, the platform will also serve as a reminder for patients, reducing non-attendance rates. It will be fully integrated with existing hospital systems and accessible via the NHS App, eliminating the need for separate login details. Additionally, the platform prioritizes security, with features such as two-factor authentication and role-based access control.

Kris Mackenzie, Group Director of Finance and Digital at Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust, expressed excitement about the platform’s potential impact. The system aims to support patients in managing and keeping track of their appointments, resulting in fewer missed appointments and reduced waiting lists. Moreover, it aligns with the trust’s commitment to operating efficiently and sustainably, helping to reduce its carbon footprint.

The new patient engagement platform will initially be implemented in the trust’s breast services clinic and gradually expanded to other clinical areas within the trust. Gateshead Health NHS is one of five North East NHS foundation trusts that have signed a contract with Health Call to deploy the MyHealthCall PEP system.

