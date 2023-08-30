Garmin Introduces the New Venu 3 and Venu 3S Smartwatches

Garmin has recently unveiled its latest additions to the Venu series – the Venu 3 and Venu 3S smartwatches. These new devices, priced at €500/$450, offer an array of health and fitness tracking features that Garmin is well-known for. One notable feature is the ability to detect and track naps, further enhancing the overall sleep tracking capabilities of the watches. This is made possible through the sophisticated Pulse Ox (blood oxygen) and HRV (heart rate variability) monitoring technology.

Similar to other Garmin watches, the Venu 3 displays a Body Battery that indicates daily exertion levels on a scale of 1 to 100%. This allows users to easily gauge and manage their physical activity throughout the day.

A unique addition to the Venu 3 series is the Wheelchair mode, specifically designed to track daily pushes instead of steps. Additionally, it provides weight shift alerts, ensuring that wheelchair users have access to accurate and relevant fitness data.

The Venu 3 features a 1.4″ AMOLED always-on display, while the Venu 3S has a slightly smaller 1.2″ screen. Both watches are compatible with standard 22mm and 18mm bands, respectively. The case of the watches is made from fiber-reinforced polymer, ensuring durability, while the bezel consists of stainless steel. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

The Venu 3 is available in a 45mm size and comes in the colors whitestone/silver and black/slate. On the other hand, the 41mm Venu 3S offers a variety of color combinations including pebble gray/slate, sage gray/silver, French gray/soft gold, dust rose/soft gold, and ivory/soft gold.

With its sleek design and advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities, the Venu 3 and Venu 3S smartwatches are poised to be popular choices for individuals seeking to enhance their overall well-being.

Sources:

– Garmin