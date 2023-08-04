CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Walmart Expands Partnership with Garmin for In-Store Navigation Solution

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
Walmart has recently announced its plans to expand its partnership with Garmin to implement an in-store navigation solution. This new solution aims to improve the customer shopping experience by providing them with a seamless and efficient way to find products within Walmart stores.

The in-store navigation solution will leverage Garmin’s expertise in GPS technology to create a digital mapping system specifically designed for Walmart stores. Customers will be able to navigate through the aisles and easily find the items they are looking for with the help of this system.

By implementing this technology, Walmart aims to reduce customer frustration and improve overall customer satisfaction. Finding products within large retail stores can often be a challenge, and this navigation solution will help to alleviate that issue.

Additionally, this partnership with Garmin aligns with Walmart’s ongoing efforts to enhance its digital capabilities and offer innovative solutions to its customers. By leveraging Garmin’s expertise in GPS technology, Walmart aims to create a seamless and technology-driven shopping experience for its customers.

The in-store navigation solution has already been piloted in a select number of Walmart stores, and the results have been promising. Based on positive feedback and customer satisfaction, Walmart has decided to expand the implementation to more stores.

Overall, Walmart’s partnership with Garmin for an in-store navigation solution aims to improve the customer shopping experience and reduce frustration when finding products within Walmart stores. By leveraging Garmin’s GPS technology, Walmart continues to enhance its digital capabilities and offer innovative solutions to its customers.

