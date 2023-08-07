Get Fit with the Garmin Instinct GPS Smartwatch at Best Buy

Looking for a great deal on a smartwatch to help you achieve your fitness goals? Best Buy is currently offering the Garmin Instinct GPS smartwatch for just $180, a $50 discount from its regular price of $230. This rugged watch is perfect for those with active lifestyles, offering a multitude of features to keep up with your workouts and outdoor activities.

The Garmin Instinct is built to withstand tough conditions, with a fiber-reinforced polymer case and a durable 22mm silicone watch band. It meets US military standards, providing exceptional durability and reliability. Whether you’re working out, running, hiking, or engaging in any other activity, this watch can handle it all.

With the Garmin Instinct, you can track a wide range of fitness metrics. It monitors distance, time, speed, calories burned, activity levels, sleep quality, heart rate, steps taken, floors climbed, and even stress levels. The built-in GPS features a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, as well as support for multiple global navigation satellite systems. Hikers will appreciate the TracBack navigation system, which allows you to easily find your way back to your starting point.

In addition to its fitness features, the Garmin Instinct also offers smart notifications. You can receive missed call alerts, SMS messages, emails, and notifications from your favorite social apps. The watch also boasts an impressive battery life of up to 14 days, surpassing many other smartwatches on the market.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer at Best Buy, where you can save $50 on the Garmin Instinct. Act fast, as Best Buy deals tend to sell out quickly. Get the Garmin Instinct now and enjoy a better way to track your workouts and outdoor explorations.