Garmin Fenix 7 vs Garmin Forerunner 965: A Comparison of Design and Features

The Garmin Fenix 7 and Garmin Forerunner 965 are both top-of-the-line sports watches that offer a wide range of software features. While they have similar software capabilities, they differ significantly in design.

The Garmin Fenix 7 boasts a more durable and classy design compared to the Garmin Forerunner 965. It comes in a variety of sizes and materials, offering more options for personal preference. Though it lacks an AMOLED screen, its longer battery life compensates for this drawback.

On the other hand, the Garmin Forerunner 965 has a lightweight frame and a large, vibrant AMOLED display, which is especially useful for viewing maps and navigation features. While it may not have the same level of durability as the Fenix 7, it still offers a satisfactory battery life for an AMOLED watch.

Price-wise, the Fenix 7 range starts from $699.99 in the US and £559.99 in the UK, with the Fenix 7X model being the most expensive at $899.99/£739.99. The Garmin Forerunner 965, on the other hand, is priced at $599.99 in the US and £599.99 in the UK.

When comparing the design of the two watches, it ultimately comes down to personal preference. The Fenix 7 has a larger bezel and a more rugged build, making it ideal for outdoor activities and trail running. It also has a higher waterproof rating compared to the Forerunner 965. However, the Forerunner 965’s thinner and lighter design makes it more comfortable to wear on a daily basis.

In terms of GPS and heart rate accuracy, both watches excel. The Fenix 7 offers multi-band GPS tracking, which ensures accuracy in tracking activities. The Forerunner 965 also provides multi-band GPS as standard. As for heart rate accuracy, both watches perform well, although the Forerunner 965 may have a slight advantage due to its lightweight design.

In conclusion, the choice between the Garmin Fenix 7 and Garmin Forerunner 965 depends on individual preferences. The Fenix 7 is a more durable and rugged watch, suitable for outdoor enthusiasts, while the Forerunner 965 offers a sleek design and a vibrant display. Ultimately, both watches offer exceptional features that cater to the needs of sports and fitness enthusiasts.

