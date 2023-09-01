Garena Relaunches Free Fire in India with New Safety Measures

Garena, the developer of the popular battle royale game Free Fire, is relaunching the game in India after it was banned by the Indian government in February 2022. The game, now known as Free Fire India, will be hosted on servers run by Yotta, a unit of India’s Hiranandani group, for cloud and data storage. Free Fire India will also feature Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

The ban on Free Fire and 53 other apps linked to China was imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, citing national security concerns. There were speculations that the game was sending user data to servers in China, although the company denied these allegations. It is worth noting that a version of Free Fire with better graphics, called Garena Free Fire MAX, continued to be available on the Google Play Store.

Following the ban, Sea Limited, Garena’s parent company, saw a significant drop in its shares, leading to a diplomatic intervention by Singapore, where Sea Limited is headquartered. However, the outcome of this intervention remains unclear.

Free Fire India will come with various user safety measures, including a three-hour gameplay limit (six hours for users above 18) and a spending limit of Rs 6,000 per day for users under 18. The game will also have parental supervision features and “take a break” reminders. These measures aim to address concerns of user harm and addiction.

It is not clear if Garena had discussions with the Indian government to address their concerns prior to the relaunch, or if the relaunch is on a trial basis similar to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Free Fire India will be available in app stores starting September 5.

Source: TechCrunch