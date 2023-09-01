Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: Win In-Game Items

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes offer players the opportunity to win various in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, and skins. These codes are 12-digit alphanumeric combinations that consist of both capital letters and numbers.

Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire that was released in 2021. It gained popularity following the ban of the original game by the Indian government. The developers of the game regularly update these codes, and players can redeem them on a dedicated microsite.

By using these codes, players have a chance to win items such as the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute. It is important to note that these codes are only available for a limited time, typically up to 12 hours, and for the first 500 users only. Therefore, players are encouraged to redeem the codes as soon as possible before they are exhausted.

Here is a list of the active codes as of September 1, 2023:

– FF7MJ31CXKRG

– FFPO8BS5JW2D

– PJNF5CQBAJLK

– F7AC2YXE6RF2

– FHLOYFDHE34G

– XGW4FNK7ATON

– 67IBBMSL7AK8G

– FEICJGW9NKYT

– KEYVGQC3CT8Q

– FVRTNJ45IT8U

– F4BHK6LYOU9I

– F767T1BE456Y

– FFCMCPSJ99S3

– BR43FMAPYEZZ

– XZJZE25WEFJJ

– V427K98RUCHZ

– MCPW2D1U3XA3

– FFAC2YXE6RF2

– FAGTFQRDE1XCF

– FFCMCPSBN9CU

– NPYFATT3HGSQ

– FFCMCPSGC9XZ

– MCPW2D2WKWF2

– ZZZ76NT3PDSH

– FFCMCPSEN5MX

– HNC95435FAGJ

– 6KWMFJVMQQYG

– FFCMCPSUYUY7E

– MCPW3D28VZD6

– EYH2W3XK8UPG

(Source: [Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes](source))