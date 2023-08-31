CityLife

Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: Booyah Pass and Redeem Codes for August 31

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Garena Free Fire MAX: Booyah Pass and Redeem Codes for August 31

The Weekly Agenda for Garena Free Fire MAX is filled with exciting events and updates for players to enjoy. This includes a new faded wheel, BP top-up event, and shop update. Additionally, the next Booyah Pass is set to go live on September 1.

The Booyah Pass is a monthly feature that offers players exclusive rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, backpacks, and bundles. To claim all the rewards, players must upgrade the pass by completing various missions in the game. The Booyah Pass for September is rumored to include Suzy as a new character. Other rewards may include Jelly Tin Loot Box, Jelly Delight Bundle, Jelly Ready Bundle, Jelly Monster Loot Box, Jelly Platform Skyboard, and the Jelly Assault Banner. Tokens for various items will also be offered.

There are two versions of the Booyah Pass available: the Premium version and the Premium Plus version. The Premium version costs 499 diamonds, while the Premium Plus version is priced at 999 diamonds.

For players who are looking for free items, there are redeem codes available. These codes can be used to claim rewards in the game. To redeem the codes, players need to follow a few simple steps. Firstly, they must visit the Redemption website of the game and log in to their account. Then, they need to enter the redeem codes in the provided text box and confirm. The rewards will be sent to the player’s mail section within 24 hours.

To stay updated on the latest news and events in Garena Free Fire MAX, players can visit the official website or follow the game’s social media channels.

