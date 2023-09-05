Garena Free Fire India Launch Delayed, Promising the Best Possible Experience

The highly anticipated launch of Garena Free Fire India has been delayed by a few weeks, much to the disappointment of enthusiastic players. Originally scheduled for release on September 5, the game’s comeback after a suspension of one and a half years due to national security concerns will have to wait a little longer.

The delay in the launch is aimed at ensuring that Indian fans are provided with the best possible gaming experience. Garena, the gaming division of Singapore’s Sea Limited, is refining the gameplay and working on localizing the Free Fire India experience. They have also partnered with Yotta, a Hiranandani Group company and MeitY empanelled cloud service provider, for local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure to ensure data security.

In addition to this, Garena has joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh government to promote esports development in India, indicating their commitment to the Indian gaming market. The return of Free Fire to India is expected to rejuvenate the booming esports industry, which suffered from its suspension last year.

Although the delay may be disappointing for gamers, it promises the rollout of the best version of the game tailored specifically for the Indian market. Free Fire India will feature former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni as a playable character named ‘Thala’, adding to the excitement for fans.

With the revival of Free Fire in India and the recent resumption of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the country’s esports industry is poised for a comeback. In 2021, Free Fire was the top-grossing app on Google Play and the App Store in India, highlighting its popularity amongst mobile gamers.

Source: MoneyControl, Sensor Tower