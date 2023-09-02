After being banned in India along with 53 other Chinese apps in February 2022, Garena Free Fire is making a comeback with a special version called Free Fire India. Indian players who have been eagerly waiting for this moment will be able to download the FF India APK file starting from September 5, 2023.

MS Dhoni Joins the Free Fire Family

Garena is not only bringing back Free Fire India, but they are also adding some exciting features to show their love for Indian gamers. They have proudly announced Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador for Free Fire India. Dhoni will even be a playable character in the game, known as “Thala,” making him the first Indian sportsperson to be featured in this way.

Additionally, Darshan Hiranandani, Co-founder & Chairman of Yotta, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Garena. He mentioned the significant progress in the Indian data center industry and how their data hosting and cybersecurity expertise will benefit Indian users. This collaboration aims to enhance technology collaboration between India and Singapore.

Exciting Times Ahead

The return of Free Fire India is an exciting development for Indian gamers. With the ban lifted, players can look forward to enjoying the popular battle royale game once again. The introduction of MS Dhoni as a playable character adds a special touch to the game and showcases Garena’s commitment to the Indian gaming community.

It is worth noting that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), another game that was banned in India, has also made a comeback. The temporary lifting of the ban has been extended for three months, allowing players to continue playing the game.

Overall, the Indian gaming scene is witnessing the return of popular games after the ban. With Free Fire India and BGMI back in action, gamers can rejoice and look forward to exciting times ahead.

