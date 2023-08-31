Free Fire to Relaunch in India, Poses Competition to BGMI

Garena Free Fire, the popular gaming title, is set to make a comeback in India after being banned for over a year due to national security concerns. This relaunch will bring intense competition to Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which recently completed three months since its initial relaunch.

To ensure a successful return to the Indian market, Garena has partnered with local firm Yotta for data storage on the cloud and other user needs specific to India. Additionally, they have appointed Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the brand ambassador for the game in the country.

The company intends to incorporate local elements to create unique content for Indian users and prioritize a safe, healthy, and fun gaming environment. They will encourage users to take breaks at regular intervals to maintain a balance between gameplay and well-being.

Prior to the ban, Garena Free Fire had an active user base of over 40 million in India. Gang Ye, Co-founder of Garena, expressed their excitement about providing an engaging and highly localized experience for Indian users.

The game will be available for download from September 5, and interested players can pre-register on the Google Play Store.

Industry experts and gaming enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the relaunch. Devam ‘Dev’ Vyas, Vice President of Esports at Gods Reign, believes that Free Fire’s return will have a significant impact on India’s esports scene, leading to more tournaments, increased earnings, and massive prize pools.

Ashwin Suresh, Founder of Loco, a comprehensive gaming platform, expressed his excitement about the relaunch, stating that Free Fire holds a special place in the hearts of Indian gamers. He believes that its return will reignite passion, competition, and sheer joy among millions of players, aligning with Loco’s vision to contribute to the growth of the gaming industry in India.

In conclusion, the relaunch of Garena Free Fire in India is eagerly awaited by gaming enthusiasts. The game’s incorporation of local elements, partnerships with Indian firms, and the appointment of a popular brand ambassador signify the company’s commitment to providing a highly localized and enjoyable gaming experience for Indian players.

