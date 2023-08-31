CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Garena Free Fire Set to Make a Comeback in India with New Name and Rules

Mampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
After being banned in India in February 2022, popular online multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire is making its return to the country. The game will be relaunched under a new name and will come with some updated rules. This is the second battle royale game to make a comeback in India, following the relaunch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in May 2023. According to reports, Free Fire will be available to play starting September 5.

In a statement, Gang Ye, cofounder of Garena, expressed excitement about bringing Free Fire back to India and supporting the passionate esports community in the country. The company aims to provide an engaging and highly localized experience for Indian users.

One of the notable changes with the relaunch of Free Fire is the introduction of a verification system that enables parental supervision for minors. The game will also include take-a-break reminders and other gameplay limitations to ensure a healthy gaming experience for players.

As part of the relaunch, Free Fire has partnered with Yotta Infrastructure, a local cloud hosting and storing company, to keep the majority of game servers within India. However, a small percentage of common servers will be located in Singapore.

Sea Ltd, the parent company of Garena, has also announced former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the brand ambassador for Free Fire India. Dhoni will be featured as a playable character named ‘Thala,’ making him the first Indian sportsperson to be included in the game. Other prominent Indian sportspersons, including football captain Sunil Chhetri, badminton champion Saina Nehwal, tennis legend Leander Paes, and Kabbadi champion Rahul Chaudhari, will also be featured in the game.

The esports community has expressed delight at the return of one of the most popular online games in India. Industry professionals believe that the relaunch of Free Fire will significantly boost the Indian esports scene, providing more options for mobile gamers and attracting both new and old players.

