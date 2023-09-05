Garena Postpones Launch of Free Fire India mobile game

Singapore-based online games developer and publisher, Garena, has announced that it will be relaunching the popular Free Fire India mobile game. However, the company has now decided to postpone the relaunch without revealing a new launch date.

Garena expressed its excitement over the enthusiastic response from the Indian community regarding the announcement of Free Fire India’s launch. To ensure the best possible experience for Indian fans, the company has decided to refine the gameplay and fully complete the localization of the Free Fire India experience.

The game was banned along with 50 other China-linked apps in India, in January 2022, under Section 69a of the IT Act, 2000. Free Fire India, with 40 million of its 75 million global monthly active users in India in January, was the most popular app to be banned that month.

Garena is highlighting various localized features in the rebranded version of Free Fire India. These features aim to provide Indian players with a safe and enjoyable gaming experience. Some of these features include a verification system for parental oversight, gameplay restrictions, and ‘take a break’ reminders.

