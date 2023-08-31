Free Fire Makes a Comeback in India with Exclusive Features

After being banned by the Indian government in February 2022, Free Fire, one of the top battle royale games, is making a comeback in India. Garena, the Singaporean online games developer and publisher, announced the launch of Free Fire India, which will be available for download exclusively in India starting from September 5.

The new version of Free Fire, called Free Fire India, has been specifically tailored for the Indian market. According to Vaibhav Das Mundhra, Senior Manager and Game Producer at Garena, the game will come with content and features that cater to Indian players’ preferences and needs.

To promote the game in India, Garena has also roped in popular Indian sports personalities. MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, will be the brand ambassador for Free Fire India and will make an appearance in the game as a playable character named Thala. Dhoni will be joined by other renowned sportspersons such as football captain Sunil Chhetri, badminton champion Saina Nehwal, tennis legend Leander Paes, and Kabbadi champion Rahul Chaudhari.

Free Fire India will not only offer exclusive features but also prioritize the safety, health, and enjoyment of its players. The game will include safety features such as a verification system for parental supervision, gameplay limitations, and reminders to take breaks.

To ensure the data security of Indian users, Garena has partnered with Yotta, a reputable digital transformation service provider. Yotta, which is approved by the Reserve Bank of India, will provide local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure for Free Fire India. This partnership will ensure that personal data of Indian users is securely managed on local servers and complies with local regulations.

With its relaunch in India, Free Fire aims to regain its popularity within the Indian gaming community. The exclusive features and safety measures designed for Indian users, along with the assurance of data security, will likely contribute to its success.

Sources:

– Moneycontrol

– Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology