Feminist Frequency Announces Closure of Media Criticism Initiative

Anita Sarkeesian, founder of the media criticism and nonprofit industry resource center Feminist Frequency, has announced the closure of the organization after 15 years of operation. The largest project of the group, the Games and Online Harassment Hotline, will officially shut down at the end of September, while the rest of Feminist Frequency will conclude its work by the end of 2023.

Sarkeesian stated that she started the project to address a missing need in the media criticism and video games space. With the help of her team and industry partners, Feminist Frequency has made significant accomplishments over the past decade and a half. However, Sarkeesian expressed that exhaustion and burnout, which are not uncommon in the nonprofit sector, have taken their toll. She believes it is important to close this chapter and take a break before embarking on the next phase of her professional life.

Despite the closure of Feminist Frequency, Jae Lin, the director of the Games and Online Harassment Hotline, will continue to maintain ReSpec, an accountability support space that originated from the Hotline. The Hotline website will also remain online to serve as a resource hub for the industry.

Feminist Frequency co-host Kat Spada will continue producing episodes of the Feminist Frequency podcast, which will be available for free. All previous podcast episodes will remain accessible online.

Since its inception in 2009, Feminist Frequency has grown from a dedicated space for feminist media criticism to encompass various projects, including the video series Tropes vs. Women and the animated series Ordinary Women: Daring to Defy History. The Games and Online Harassment Hotline, launched in 2020, provided support for individuals facing harassment and bullying in gaming and online spaces. The Hotline has handled 650 inquiries and has worked with “dozens of companies” to improve their internal work cultures.

Note: The article has been edited for clarity and conciseness.