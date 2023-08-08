GameStop Offers Buy One, Get One Free Deal on Games

GameStop, known for its great deals, is currently hosting a special promotion that is even better than its usual buy two, get one free deals. This time, customers can buy one game and get another of equal or lesser value for free. The promotion applies to various games, including digital copies of popular Switch games.

With the recent purchase of a Nintendo Switch or taking advantage of the $50 off deal on the PS5, GameStop is the ideal place to stock up on games. However, it’s important to note that this promotion only applies to new games and not pre-owned ones.

Unfortunately, GameStop has not provided information on how long this promotion will last, so it’s advisable to take advantage of the offer sooner rather than later.

Here are some of the standout games included in the promotion:

1. Metroid Dread.

2. Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

3. Elden Ring.

4. Like A Dragon: Ishin!

5. Octopath Traveler 2.

6. Street Fighter 6 Deluxe.

7. WarioWare: Get It Together.

These games offer a range of genres and experiences for gamers to enjoy. Whether you’re into action-adventure, RPG, or fighting games, there is something for everyone.

GameStop’s buy one, get one free deal is a fantastic opportunity to expand your game library without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on this amazing offer and make sure to visit your nearest GameStop store or check their website for more details.