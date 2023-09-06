Starfield: A Worthwhile Sci-Fi Adventure

Starfield, the highly anticipated space exploration game from Bethesda, has finally been released. Despite some mixed reviews, the game is receiving positive feedback from players, especially those who have enjoyed the opportunity to explore the galaxy in a big-budget video game. While there are some limitations, such as the inability to fly on planets, the stunning visuals and vast amount of content make up for any shortcomings.

The freedom and variety in Starfield make it a better game for some players than titles like Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom. It allows players to fulfill their fantasies of being a space explorer, making the experience feel immersive and exciting. Although there is room for improvement, many players have claimed that Starfield is one of the most enjoyable games they have played this year.

One peculiar aspect of Starfield is Sony’s lack of involvement in promoting the game. Despite receiving better reviews than Starfield, Baldur’s Gate 3, a potential game of the year contender, has not received the same level of marketing support from Sony. This missed opportunity has left some players wondering why Sony would not capitalize on a potentially mainstream game.

One aspect of Starfield that has raised some concerns is the purposefully boring exploration. Bethesda has admitted that they intentionally made the exploration aspect of the game realistic, which has left some players disappointed. While faster-than-light travel is not possible, players expected more secrets and hidden discoveries within the planets.

In an age where game file sizes are pushing 200GB, the practicality of an all-digital gaming library is being questioned. The inability to sell or trade digitally purchased games has become a cause for frustration for many players, who find themselves with no use for completed games like Horizon Forbidden West.

Finally, the announcement of Larian Studios potentially developing a sci-fi game has generated excitement among players. Given the studio’s successful track record with fantasy role-playing games, many are eager to see how Larian Studios would tackle the sci-fi genre.

In conclusion, despite its limitations and some missed opportunities, Starfield remains a worthwhile game for those looking for an immersive space exploration experience. With stunning visuals, expansive gameplay, and the potential for future improvements, Starfield holds promise for players seeking the thrill of intergalactic adventures.

