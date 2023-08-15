CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Gamers Nexus Criticizes Linus Sebastian’s Response to Backlash

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
On August 14, 2023, Gamers Nexus released a video addressing concerns about Linus Sebastian and his company, Linus Media Group. The video discussed issues regarding the accuracy of LMG’s testing across their various channels, including Linus Tech Tips, as well as ethical concerns in their product coverage.

Shortly after the video was uploaded, Linus responded with a statement. However, Gamers Nexus’ Steve Burke criticized Linus’ response, deeming it “unhinged” and lacking accountability. Burke pointed out that Linus attempted to shift blame and dodge responsibility, using semantic games to downplay their actions. He also criticized the response for being immature and failing to take responsibility towards the community they’ve cultivated.

In addition, Gamers Nexus reached out to Billet Labs, the creator of a unique water block that was allegedly sold by Linus Media Group without their knowledge. Billet Labs denied any involvement in the auction and made it clear that there was no agreement to sell it for charity.

It remains to be seen if Linus will respond to Gamers Nexus’ criticism once again. For more information, you can refer to Dexerto’s coverage of the original video.

