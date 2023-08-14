Gamers Nexus Criticizes Linus Tech Tips for Accuracy and Ethical Concerns

Tech YouTube channel Gamers Nexus has recently released a video in which they criticize Linus Tech Tips for their accuracy and ethical concerns in their content. Linus Tech Tips, founded by Linus Sebastian, started as a YouTube channel while Sebastian was working at a Canadian computer store. Since then, it has gained immense popularity, amassing over 15 million subscribers on the main channel. The channel has evolved into Linus Media Group, which uploads content to various channels each week to provide a constant flow of videos for their fans.

In the video, Gamers Nexus’ Steve Burke highlights multiple issues with accuracy in Linus Tech Tips’ videos. Burke cites an interview with Linus Media Group employees where it was revealed that the company’s self-imposed deadline for videos has affected the accuracy of test results and comments in various videos. He specifically mentions errors related to GPU, PSU, CPU, and CPU Cooler, and criticizes Linus Tech Tips for adding disclaimers to correct the errors instead of re-recording the segments.

Furthermore, Burk expresses concerns about the ethical practices of Linus Tech Tips. He mentions that Linus Sebastian has invested a substantial amount of money into laptop company Framework, yet the channel continues to give favorable reviews to their products. Burk also points out that Linus Media Group collaborated with Noctua to create a special color screwdriver, but they often choose to overlook issues with Noctua’s cooling options.

At the time of writing, Linus Tech Tips has not responded to the concerns raised by Gamers Nexus. Further updates will be provided if they choose to address the criticisms.