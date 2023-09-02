CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

PS5 Owners Find NexiGo Horizontal Stand to Be a Game-Changer

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 2, 2023
PS5 owners have discovered a game-changing accessory that helps prevent costly accidents and keeps their console stable. The original Sony stand is being criticized for its lack of effectiveness in maintaining stability, prompting gamers to turn to the NexiGo Horizontal Stand.

The NexiGo Horizontal Stand is a clip-on accessory that attaches to the bottom of the PS5. Priced at £19.99, it is currently available at a discounted rate, down from its original price of £29.99. Apart from providing stability, the stand also enhances the console’s airflow and helps prevent overheating issues.

Overheating can lead to unwanted shutdowns, disrupting gaming sessions. While the NexiGo Stand aids in preventing overheating, there are also attachable PS5 cooling fans available in the market for additional cooling solutions.

Reviews of the NexiGo Horizontal Stand on Amazon have been positive, with one user stating that it made their console “very sturdy” and addressed the issue of a wobbly console while using the original stand. Another user praised its functionality and improved stability but highlighted its relatively higher price compared to similar products.

The stand is available in white or black, matching the original color of the PS5 for a sleek and uniform finish.

It is important to note that prices mentioned in this article are accurate at the time of writing. As with any purchase, it is recommended for consumers to conduct their own research before making a decision.

Source: The Sun

By Gabriel Botha

