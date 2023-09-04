The Success of Starfield’s Premium Edition Upgrade

The Premium Edition Upgrade of the highly anticipated game Starfield has taken the gaming community by storm. The upgrade, priced at $35, has quickly become the top paid game on the Xbox Store in both the US and UK. It has also dominated the charts in numerous other countries, including Australia, Canada, and various European countries.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that the Premium Edition Upgrade is not only available to those who have pre-ordered the standard edition of the game, but also to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Game Pass subscribers already have access to the standard edition, but many are willing to pay the additional cost for the Premium Edition features.

The Premium Edition offers a story expansion that will be released later and early access to the game from September 1. It appears that many players are particularly attracted to the early access perk, as they are willing to pay the extra amount to get their hands on the game before the official release date.

The success of the Premium Edition is not limited to the Xbox Store. The physical version of the upgrade, which contains a download code, has entered the UK charts at number seven. Additionally, on Steam, Starfield has garnered over 230,000 concurrent players within its first two hours of early access and continues to attract large numbers of players.

The critical reception of Starfield has been overwhelmingly positive, with high Metacritic scores for the Xbox Series X|S and PC versions. Reviewers have praised the game for combining the best aspects of Bethesda’s previous titles, Fallout and Skyrim, and introducing them into a vast galactic setting.

Overall, the success of the Premium Edition Upgrade for Starfield has demonstrated the strong demand and willingness of gamers to invest in enhanced features and early access for highly anticipated games.

Sources:

– VGChronicle- Starfield: Game Pass subscribers snap up Premium Edition upgrade

– GamesIndustry.biz – Starfield Premium Edition enters UK charts