World-first Technology Revolutionizes Healthcare

A groundbreaking technology developed by Orion Health is set to transform the healthcare industry. Known as Virtuoso, this Digital Front Door (DFD) platform promises to move healthcare from reactive sick care to a more proactive, preventative, and predictive approach. By putting people at the center of their healthcare journey, Virtuoso aims to improve the overall healthcare experience.

Already serving 15 million individuals in North America, Virtuoso empowers people to engage in their own healthcare while addressing the challenges faced by healthcare systems, such as rising costs and healthcare worker burnout. The platform enables healthcare systems to deliver the right care, at the right place, and at the right time. This often means providing care online, at home, or ideally before individuals become seriously ill. Virtuoso is in high demand and is expected to become part of a multi-billion-dollar global sector within the next two years.

Virtuoso is not just a patient portal but a highly accessible and tailored platform that integrates complex healthcare systems. It connects fragmented health data silos, allowing individuals to have streamlined access to their complete medical history and empowering them to make informed decisions about their health. It acts as a healthcare navigation service, guiding patients to the best level and location of care based on their specific needs.

The Virtuoso Digital Front Door encompasses a range of features and services, including an AI-powered symptom assessment tool, a health knowledge hub, access to digital health records, virtual consultations, and wellness support. It also includes features such as appointment booking, insurance coverage checking, and payment gateways.

In Ontario, Canada, nearly 15 million people are the first to benefit from Virtuoso. The platform supports Ontario’s goals of making the healthcare system easier to access and navigate while reducing reliance on emergency departments. The aim is to expand individual and family access to services, integrate the entire care team, and streamline tasks that burden healthcare workers.

In the United States, Virtuoso is sought after by health systems looking to unify and enhance the patient experience. By connecting siloed data, the platform enables patients to receive seamless care from multiple providers. It also shifts care to more appropriate locations, such as home or community clinics, alleviating the burden on hospitals and healthcare practitioners.

Virtuoso’s introduction marks a significant step toward value-based care and self-service healthcare. By delivering the right care, in the right place, and at the right time, the platform empowers individuals, saves medical professionals for tasks only they can do, and improves the overall wellbeing of the population.

