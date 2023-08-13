Unveiling a New Diablo 4 Leveling Method: The Dopamine Tunnels

One prominent member of the Diablo community, Raxxanterax, has recently debuted a groundbreaking strategy for leveling in Diablo 4. This method has quickly gained attention and even set new records.

In a video titled “New Diablo 4 Leveling Strategy is Way Faster than Strongholds,” Raxxanterax introduces a fresh approach that takes advantage of the recent changes to dungeons in the 1.1.1 patch. Prior to the update, it took him three and a half hours to reach level 40. However, after the patch, he shattered his own record and achieved level 40 in just 2 hours and 7 minutes.

The secret to his success lies in the “Domhainne Tunnels,” which players have affectionately named the “dopamine tunnels.” Previously, these tunnels were considered to have low XP gain. But with the density changes in the patch, their value has skyrocketed.

Raxxanterax explains that by repeatedly running the initial section of the tunnels, players can take advantage of the high monster density and accumulate a colossal amount of XP. The key is to focus solely on this part of the dungeon for maximum efficiency, avoiding distractions like freeing prisoners. This method also minimizes loot accumulation, reducing the need for frequent salvaging and vending.

Not only is Raxxanterax’s strategy faster, but he also believes it is more enjoyable than previous methods. He recommends using the dopamine tunnels from levels 1 to 15, returning at level 48, and continuing until about level 55. After that, players should transition to nightmare dungeons.

With the next patch for Diablo 4 scheduled for August 15, players are encouraged to take advantage of this strategy while it is still effective. It remains to be seen whether Blizzard will address the dopamine tunnels in future updates. For now, players can enjoy the thrill of leveling up at record speeds, thanks to Raxxanterax’s insights.