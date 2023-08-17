CityLife

Technology

Improved Camera Capabilities of the Galaxy Z Fold 5

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
The camera is a significant selling point for smartphones, especially flagship models that come with a hefty price tag. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, being one of the most expensive phones in the market, is expected to deliver excellent camera performance. While the Galaxy S series remains Samsung’s camera flagship, the company has focused on enhancing the camera capabilities of its foldable phones.

In terms of camera specs, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. They both feature a 50 MP OIS F1.8 wide-angle sensor. However, Samsung has taken a software-based approach to leverage these sensors and improve the overall camera results. By utilizing advanced software algorithms, supported by the powerful processing capabilities of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is able to enhance image quality.

Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s camera captures brighter photos with richer color tones, even in low-light situations. The Super HDR software ensures that the images are not oversaturated, maintaining a natural and realistic look. Additionally, the camera also offers adaptive video digital image stabilization, resulting in better image stability and improved video quality in low light environments.

If you want to experience these advancements in camera technology for yourself, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available for purchase from Samsung.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

